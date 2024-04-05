Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Flash, Farrey, Scoop- What To Watch On OTT This Weekend

With the weekend just around the corner, it's time to dive into the exciting world of OTT releases! From high-octane thrillers to heartwarming dramas, there's something for everyone on the most popular streaming platforms. Whether you're in the mood for suspense in Watcho Exclusives series "Flash" or Salman Khan-backed intrigue in "Farrey" or craving the suspense of "Parasyte: The Grey," Watcho, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and Apple TV+ have you covered. And don't miss out on the romantic comedy "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, now available on Prime Video. Get ready to binge-watch your weekend away with these must-watch releases!

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a must-watch this weekend for its fresh take on romance and comedy. Starring Shahid Kapoor as a robot scientist and Kriti Sanon as a highly intelligent female robot, the film explores the complexities of love and artificial intelligence. Written and directed by debut filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie promises a delightful and entertaining experience. Released in theaters on February 9, 2024, this romantic comedy is now available on Prime Video for you to enjoy!

Flash

Flash, a Watcho Exclusives series, is unmissable on the Watcho App this weekend! This riveting suspense thriller directed by Shaurya Singh stars Anshul Pandey, Sagar Kapoor, and Khawahish. Join Vansh Kundra, a portrait photographer, as he unravels the mysterious world of Aksha Chauhan, uncovering a tangled web of deception and secrets. With each episode, Flash intensifies the suspense, keeping viewers hooked and hungry for answers. Don't miss out on this gripping tale-add "Flash" to your weekend watchlist for an exhilarating ride into the unknown!

Yeh Meri Family Season 3

Yeh Meri Family Season 3 is a must-watch this weekend on Amazon miniTV. Join the Awasthi family, led by Rishi, as they tackle life's hurdles with humor, drama, and timeless charm. Starring Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, and Anngad Raaj, the series promises to deliver all the laughter, tears, and nostalgia you crave. Don't miss out on the return of this binge-worthy show-it's the perfect blend of comedy and drama for your weekend entertainment!

HanuMan

Don't miss HanuMan this weekend on Disney+ Hotstar! Directed by Prasanth Varma, this superhero extravaganza is a must-watch. With Teja Sajja leading the pack alongside a stellar cast including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai, it promises an adrenaline-fueled journey into a captivating new cinematic universe. Set in the fictional realm of Anjanadri, the film follows Hanumanthu as he harnesses the powers of Lord Hanuman to battle against evil forces, led by the formidable Michael. HanuMan is the perfect blend of action, adventure, and mythology for your weekend viewing pleasure!

Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey on Netflix should be at the top of your weekend watchlist! Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, this South Korean sci-fi horror series promises a gripping narrative and chilling encounters with parasitic creatures. Based on the manga Parasyte, the show stars Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyun, guaranteeing a captivating performance. It is sure to thrill audiences worldwide with its intriguing storyline and compelling characters.

Ripley

Add Ripley streaming on Netflix to your weekend watchlist for an unforgettable weekend! Starring Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, and Dakota Fanning, this limited series delves into the enigmatic world of Tom Ripley in 1960s New York. Recruited to bring back a wayward son, Ripley's journey unravels deceit and murder, all captured in moody black and white. With Scott's captivating performance, "Ripley" promises a slow-burning thriller that will keep you hooked till the very end. Add this gripping period drama to your weekend watchlist for an unforgettable experience!

Farrey

This weekend, get ready for a gripping drama with Farrey on Zee5. Starring Alizeh, Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, and Prasanna Bisht, this official remake of the Thai film Bad Genius (2017) tells the tale of Niyati, an orphaned genius who earns a scholarship at a prestigious school. But when she's drawn into a cheating racket after helping a wealthy but academically weak classmate during exams, her life takes a dramatic turn. Alizeh, Salman Khan's niece, makes her Bollywood debut in this intense narrative of scholarship students entangled in a cheating scandal.

Scoop

Make sure to catch Scoop on Netflix, offering an enthralling experience this weekend. Featuring a stellar British cast including Rufus Sewell, Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper, Keeley Hawes, and Romola Garai, the film dives into the infamous BBC interview with Prince Andrew from 2019. Director Philip Martin masterfully reconstructs the events leading to the explosive conversation, with producer Sam McAlister (Billie Piper) orchestrating the momentous sit-down. Gillian Anderson shines as interviewer Emily Maitlis fearlessly grilling the royal family members at Buckingham Palace.

Loot Season 2

Dive into the hilarious world of Loot Season 2 on Apple TV+ this weekend. Join Maya Rudolph, Michael Jae Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, and more as they reprise their roles in this uproarious comedy series. Maya shines as the ultra-rich divorcee Molly Wells in this ensemble comedy created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. With witty humor and a stellar cast, Loot promises endless laughter and entertainment.

Wish

Don't miss Wish on Disney+ Hotstar-an animated adventure for the whole family! Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, the film follows Asha, a 17-year-old girl in the Kingdom of Rosas. Join her journey as she uncovers a dark secret about Magnifico, her country's tyrannical ruler. With stunning animation and an engaging storyline, "Wish" promises an enchanting experience for viewers of all ages. Gather your loved ones for a magical movie night and immerse yourself in the world of Wish.