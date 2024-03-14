Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will TBMAUJ Stream Online? Tentative DEETS

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release: Following the release of the highly anticipated film Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Bollywood saw the arrival of this year's first romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ). Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, it was released during Valentine's Day week (February 9).

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studio, this film marked the directorial debut of Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, described as a blend of science fiction and romance, features Kriti Sanon as SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation) and Shahid Kapoor as Aryan, a scientist.

As TBMAUJ has turned out to be a box office hit, a section of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon fans are eagerly awaiting its digital premiere. Well, here comes a piece of great news for them. According to the latest update, Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya is going to release on an OTT giant very soon.

TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA OTT RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: HERE'S WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH TBMAUJ

As revealed earlier, the digital rights of Teri Baaon Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been brought by Amazon Prime Video and according to a new report on 123Telugu, the romantic drama might premiere on the platform on April 5. Yes, you read that right!

On the other hand, the social media buzz suggests that there are chances of the films premiering in March itself, on March 22. However, an official confirmation reharding the date is still awaited from the makers' side.

TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA BOX OFFICE UPDATE

Well, today (March 14) is a sepcial day for the film's cast and makers as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has finally crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in domestic gross. Yes, you read that right! While the net collection stands over Rs 85 crore, the movie has collected more than Rs 140 crore worldwide so far and is the first clean hit for Shahid and Kriti post COVID-19 pandemic.

