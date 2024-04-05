Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release: Shahid-Kriti’s Film Available Without Rent; Here’s How To Watch

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release Update: Following the average run of the adrenaline-fueled blockbuster Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Bollywood unveiled its inaugural romantic comedy of the year with "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" (TBMAUJ). Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, this film made its theatrical debut during Valentine's Day week on February 9.

Advertisement

Crafted under the banners of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studio, this cinematic venture marked the directorial debut of Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, touted as a distinct fusion of science fiction and romance, casts Kriti Sanon in the role of SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation) opposite Shahid Kapoor, who portrays Aryan, a scientist.

Advertisement