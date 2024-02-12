Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch TBMAUJ Online? - UPDATE

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release: After the release of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led Fighter, Bollywood witnessed the release of another significant movie hitting theaters last week (February 9). Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ).

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studio, this film marks the directorial debut of Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, described as a mix of science fiction and romance, features Kriti Sanon as SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation) and Shahid Kapoor as Aryan, a scientist.

TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

After a strong start in its initial two days, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya continued to excel at the box office, maintaining a double-digit figure on its debut Sunday. On its third day, the film earned Rs 11.59 crore domestically, resulting in a weekend total of Rs 29.11 crore in India and a worldwide gross of Rs 55.10 crore.

With Valentine's Day falling on weekdays, the producers have introduced a buy-one-get-one offer until February 14 to enhance box office earnings. Nonetheless, a portion of the audience eagerly anticipates the OTT release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Fortunately, an update regarding the film's digital premiere has finally been disclosed.

TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA OTT RELEASE DATE AND PLATFORM

According to the ongoing reports, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is set to premiere on an OTT giant soon after its theatrical run ends. Reportedly, it's going to premiere digitally on Amazon Prime Video. Yes, you read that right! However, an official confirmation regarding the platform and the film's digital release is still awaited.

TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA PLOT

The plot centers on Aryan (portrayed by Shahid Kapoor), who finds himself unexpectedly drawn to a young woman named SIFRA (played by Kriti Sanon). Aryan's plans to introduce SIFRA to his family take a surprising turn when he discovers that SIFRA is, in fact, a humanoid android robot.