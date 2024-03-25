Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release: When Will TBMAUJ Stream For Free On Prime? Here’s What We Know

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release: After the release of Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Bollywood welcomed its first romantic comedy of the year, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ). Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film hit theaters last month, coinciding with Valentine's Day week (February 9).

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studio, this movie marked the directorial debut of Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, described as a mix of science fiction and romance, stars Kriti Sanon as SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation) and Shahid Kapoor as Aryan, a scientist.

With TBMAUJ proving to be a box office success, a segment of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon fans were eagerly awaiting its digital premiere.

TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA AVAILABLE ON RENT ON PRIME VIDEO

As previously revealed, the digital rights of Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya were brought by Prime Video, and on March 22, the film finally premiered on the OTT giant but with a twist. Well, the sci-fi romantic comedy is available to watch for a rent of Rs 349. Yes, you read that right! However, some people prefer watching movies for free on OTT.

WHEN WILL TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA AVAILABLE FOR FREE STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO?

The films, initially released for rentals on Prime Video, are generally available for free watch within 10-15 days of their premiere on the platform. If we keep that in mind, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya might stream for free on the OTT giant in the first week of April. However, it is not yet confirmed and an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

