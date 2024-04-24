The Broken News 2 OTT Release Date, Platform: Suchitra Pillai Enters ZEE5 Web Series As Media Wars Get Heated

The wait is finally over for fans of gripping media dramas. The Broken News Season 2 is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 3rd May, promising another thrilling journey into the heart of the competitive news industry. With a story that weaves through power corridors and media intrigue, this season is gearing up to captivate viewers with its intense narrative.

Advertisement

Adding to the excitement, the talented Suchitra Pillai joins the ensemble cast, bringing a new layer of depth to the series. She will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Oberoi, enhancing the dynamic storytelling with her performance. Pillai's addition to the cast adds anticipation among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the series' return.

Suchitra Pillai shared her enthusiasm about joining The Broken News, revealing her admiration for the show's first season and co-star Jaideep Ahlawat. "I had watched The Broken News S1 before and I absolutely loved the show. Not only that, but Jaideep Ahlawat was a major attraction for me," Pillai recounted. She also shared a funny anecdote about manifesting her collaboration with Ahlawat, making her role in Season 2 even more special to her.

Advertisement