The Freelancer, Mission Breaking News to Rana Naidu; Must-Watch Action Thrillers After Yoddha!

Siddharth Malhotra's latest action-packed film, 'Yoddha,' delivers heart-pounding thrills as a soldier battles terrorists during an airplane hijacking. When a critical mission failure leads to his suspension, Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra) finds himself unexpectedly aboard the hijacked flight, raising questions of loyalty.

Advertisement

If 'Yoddha' had you glued to the screen, get ready for more adrenaline-fueled action! We've handpicked a selection of OTT action thrillers to keep the excitement going. From intense espionage to gripping suspense, these recommendations are tailor-made for fans of high-octane entertainment. So, grab your popcorn and dive into these thrilling picks!

Advertisement

The Freelancer

The Freelancer on Disney+Hotstar is an unmissable action thriller series that plunges viewers into the world of espionage and danger. Follow Avinash Kamath, a former cop turned mercenary, on a perilous mission to rescue Aliya Khan from war-torn Syria. With intense action and gripping storytelling across seven episodes, this series, created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Bhav Dhulia, promises an adrenaline-fueled ride. Starring Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, and Kashmira Pardeshi, The Freelancer delivers edge-of-your-seat excitement that you won't want to miss.

Advertisement

Mission Breaking News

Mission Breaking News on Watcho is a riveting action thriller series that unravels the mystery behind the murder of journalist Vidya Naik. Led by Vidya's son Nischal Naik and his friends, the investigation ventures into perilous territory, endangering their lives. Starring Umakant Patil, Kiran Srinivas, and Yajuvendra Singh, this series keeps you on the edge with suspense and danger lurking at every turn. Join them on their perilous journey to uncover the truth. Don't miss out on the adrenaline-pumping excitement, exclusively on Watcho!

Advertisement

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu on Netflix is a gripping action thriller delving into the tangled world of celebrity fixers. Led by Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati, the series follows Rana Naidu's journey as he navigates fame's underbelly and his own family's secrets. Amidst the adrenaline-pumping action, Rana confronts his deepest demons, including his fractured relationship with his father, recently released from prison. As he grapples with his own unravelling life, Rana must balance his reputation as the 'fixer of the stars' with his personal struggles. With stellar performances and a riveting plot, Rana Naidu promises an enthralling ride for viewers.

Advertisement

Bloody Daddy

Bloody Daddy is a gripping action thriller film that follows NCB officer Sumair Azad and his deputy Jagadish Prasad as they unravel a drug deal in Gurgaon, only for Sumair's son to be kidnapped by the drug lord. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Diana Penty, this series is filled with unexpected twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy promises an intense and thrilling ride that is a must-watch for fans of the genre. Available for streaming on JioCinema, don't miss out on this gripping tale of crime, redemption, and sacrifice.

Advertisement

Citadel

Citadel on Prime Video is a gripping action thriller series directed by Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu. Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, it follows two former spies whose memories are erased after their agency is destroyed. Now leading ordinary lives, they're pulled back into the world of espionage to stop a powerful syndicate. With intense action and a captivating storyline, Citadel offers an adrenaline-pumping experience for viewers.