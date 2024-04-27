The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 5 Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch Aamir Khan Episode?

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 5 Release Date: Following the presence of Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal as guests last week, comedian Kapil Sharma is gearing up to charm audiences once again with the fifth episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the upcoming episode, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will grace the stage guest, and the promos have already garnered a crazy response from fans.

Curious about when and where to catch the fifth episode of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show? Worry not, we've gathered all the necessary details for you.

THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW EPISODE 5 SNEAK PEEK

During his appearance on the Netflix show, Aamir Khan discussed his recent flops and his reluctance to attend award ceremonies with host Kapil Sharma and his team. In a promo for The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil is seen expressing his surprise at having the superstar on his show.

