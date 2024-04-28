The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma's WHOPPING Salary Per Episode Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The Great Indian Kapil Show On Netflix: After garnering positive responses for his special appearance in Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, Kapil Sharma is back in his comic avatar with the laugh-out-loud chat show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show is a Netflix exclusive project and has been grabbing a lot of attention due to its star-studded guestlist and the iconic reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. For the unversed, the Netflix show marks Kapil's reunion with Sunil after their 6-year-old mid-air controversial fight. Did you guys know how much has Kapil been taking home as his salary for every episode?

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episodes, Guestlist & More

The entire team of The Great Indian Kapil Show recently celebrated a historic milestone after teh Netflix show maintained a spot in the Global Top 10 TV Non-English category on the said streaming giant.

New episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show stream every Saturday at 8 PM only on Netflix. The show keeps engaging the audience with its interesting line-up of guests. Aamir Khan graced Kapil's show for the first time ever on the 5th episode.

The premiere episode featured the Kapoor khandaan - Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Besides them, the handsome brother duo - Vicky Kaushal & Sunny Kaushal, Indian cricketers - Rohit Sharma & Shreyas Iyer, the stars of Amar Singh Chamkila - Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and director Imtiaz Ali have made it to the gueslist so far.

