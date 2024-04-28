The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma's WHOPPING Salary Per Episode Will Make Your Jaw Drop

The Great Indian Kapil Show On Netflix: After garnering positive responses for his special appearance in Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew, Kapil Sharma is back in his comic avatar with the laugh-out-loud chat show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show is a Netflix exclusive project and has been grabbing a lot of attention due to its star-studded guestlist and the iconic reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. For the unversed, the Netflix show marks Kapil's reunion with Sunil after their 6-year-old mid-air controversial fight. Did you guys know how much has Kapil been taking home as his salary for every episode? The entire team of The Great Indian Kapil Show recently celebrated a historic milestone after teh Netflix show maintained a spot in the Global Top 10 TV Non-English category on the said streaming giant. New episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show stream every Saturday at 8 PM only on Netflix. The show keeps engaging the audience with its interesting line-up of guests. Aamir Khan graced Kapil's show for the first time ever on the 5th episode. The premiere episode featured the Kapoor khandaan - Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. Besides them, the handsome brother duo - Vicky Kaushal & Sunny Kaushal, Indian cricketers - Rohit Sharma & Shreyas Iyer, the stars of Amar Singh Chamkila - Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra and director Imtiaz Ali have made it to the gueslist so far. Talking about the moolah, Kapil Sharma is said to be charging a hefty paycheque for this Netflix show. According to a Zee News report, Sharma has been getting paid a staggering amount of around Rs 26 CRORES for The Great Indian Kapil Show, which means he is taking home aorund Rs 5 crores per episode. Yes, you read that right! Given Kapil's salary for his Netflix, it is believed that he is currently one of the highest-paid comedians that we have on TV.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Episodes, Guestlist & More
Kapil Sharma's Salary For The Great Indian Kapil Show
