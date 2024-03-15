The Kashmir Files, The Regime: Best Political Satires To Watch On OTT (Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema)

3. The Kashmir Files

"The Kashmir Files" is a powerful and poignant film that sheds light on the untold stories of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film follows the journey of a journalist named Aisha, portrayed by Mithun Chakraborty, who is determined to uncover the truth behind the tragic events that led to the forced displacement of thousands of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland. Through a series of interviews and flashbacks, the film reveals the harrowing experiences of the Kashmiri Pandit community as they faced persecution, violence, and loss in their own homeland. As Aisha delves deeper into the dark chapters of history, she confronts the painful realities of betrayal, survival, and resilience that define the Kashmiri Pandit exodus. "The Kashmir Files" is a thought-provoking and emotionally charged film that confronts the audience with the harsh realities of communal violence and the enduring quest for justice and reconciliation.

Where to watch: ZEE5