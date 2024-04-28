The Midnight Romance In Hagwon OTT Release Date: WHEN & WHERE To Watch The Romantic K-Drama?

The Midnight Romance In Hagwon OTT Release Date: K-dramas have found a strong and wide fandom in India over the past couple years. All the K-drama lovers out there, brace yourself for a new romantic-melodrama titled - The Midnight Romance In Hagwon. The teaser of this heartwarming series, one of the highly anticipated k-dramas of this year, promises to shower you with right amount of romance, emotions, chemistry, a captivating storyline and melodrama.

Advertisement

The Midnight Romance In Hagwon Cast, Plot Deets & More

Directed by Ahn Pan Seok - the man behind Something In The Rain - The Midhnight Romance In Hagwon is a 16-episode web series that stars Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won in the lead.

Wi Ha Joon won hearts with his performance in The King: Eternal Monarch, Squid Game, Little Women, The Worst of Evil and more, while Jung Ryeo Won is known for her roles in Wok of Love, Witch at Court.

Advertisement

The 16-episode swoon-worthy series revolves aorund the characters Son Hye Jin (Jung), a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho (Wi) who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor. Lee Jun Ho's first love was his teacher Son Hye Jin and now that the two work at the same place, it is hard for him to stay away from her. Newlywed Taapsee Pannu BREAKS Silence On Her Love-Hate Relationship With Paps: "... I Can't Be Lajvanti" The Midnight Romance In Hagwon OTT Release Date The Midnight Romance In Hagwon is a tvN original series that will premiere on May 11 at 9:20 PM KST. The episodes is all set to air every Saturday-Sunday on TvN and will also stream on TVING. The Midnight Romance In Hagwon will be taking over Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won starrer Queen of Tears' timeslot once it ends. It's Okay To Not Be Okay Actress Seo Ye Ji Makes Instagram DEBUT; Check Out Her 1st Personal Post & Other Pics