Top 5 OTT Releases This Week: From Amar Singh Chamkila To Damaged, Enjoy Your EID With These Films

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week: Many could not find time this Eid to go out of their house and watch movie in theaters, therefore, we have curated top OTT releases for you. From infamous story of Amar Singh Chamkila to musical romantic drama of The Greatest Hits, we have all kind of shows that could fit in your mood thsi weekend. Grab your favorite snack and bring in your close people and tune to your favoirte channel. Here are some top releases of this week:

Advertisement

1. AMAR SINGH CHAMKILA

Netflix

Imtiaz Ali never fails to impress us with his out-of-the-box storyline. Telling the story of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, the movie is releasing on April 12 exclusively on Netflix. It features Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

Advertisement