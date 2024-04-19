Undekhi 3 OTT Release Date, Trailer, Cast: Atwala Back With Revenge Saga, When & Where To Watch

Papa Ji is back! Sony LIV unveils the trailer of their highly anticipated thriller - Undekhi 3. Brace yourself to witness Papa Ji like never before, as he delves deeper into the realm of darkness and deception. This season is sure to take viewers on a massive ride of emotions and thrill as the story progresses spine-chilling bloodshed.

As the Atwal family unleashes chaos, grappling with family politics and confronting their concealed past becomes a massive challenge. Thrilling encounters, a battle for ultimate supremacy, and long-buried mysteries resurfacing to haunt them, this season promises to showcase an electrifying fight for power amidst a relentless force of revenge.

