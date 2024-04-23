We’re Excited! Closer To Her Release, Anushka Sen As ‘Asmara’ Treats Us With The BTS Of Her ‘Arrival’

Anushka Sen, a Different Global Star of India is constantly making waves in the entertainment industry. At a very young age, the young global star has made a very big name for herself across the globe. She is impressing the audiences with her exceptional talent as she takes on challenging roles and nailing them effortlessly.

The young talent is the star of the moment at present. Anushka is gearing up for the big release of her digital show 'Dil Dosti Dilemma'. The show is carrying phenomenal buzz among the audiences and the front foot reason is Anushka.

