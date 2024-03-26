What's HOT On OTT: Once A Trip! Dubai, Tripling & Other Best Travel Shows To Watch On Long Weekends

OTT travel shows: As we step into the vibrant season of March-April 2024, the allure of travel beckons us with an irresistible call. It's the perfect time for those short but sweet escapes to destinations that promise an enchanting mix of cultures, landscapes, and adventures. From the serene beaches to the majestic mountains, these journeys offer a break from the mundane, inviting us to explore the world from the comfort of our couches.



Among these captivating destinations, Dubai stands out as a city that fuels the imagination with its stunning desert landscapes and sky-piercing architecture. The 'Once A Trip! Dubai' series promises an adventure that combines the city's rich culture with comedy, and adventure, ensuring an experience filled with laughter, awe, and connections.

Fans of wilderness and survival shows will be thrilled with "Man vs. Wild", where Bear Grylls takes viewers through harsh terrains, offering survival tips and insights. The series emphasizes Grylls' hands-on approach, enhancing the authenticity of each episode, earning a nod from the Prime Minister and making it a must-watch for adventure enthusiasts.

The "Great Indian Railway Journeys" offers a captivating expedition through India's diverse landscapes, from ancient temples to scenic trails. This series appeals to history buffs and adventure-seekers alike, presenting India's rich heritage and natural beauty in a raw and gritty format.

"Kalki's Great Escape" follows Kalki Koechlin and her father as they explore the North-East of India, covering Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. Their journey on bikes spans over 4000 km in 13 days, revealing awe-inspiring vistas and the unique culture of the region.

For those who enjoy a mix of comedy and drama, "Tripling" on TVF (The Viral Fever) is a series that captures the adventures of three siblings on a road trip full of unexpected twists. Their journey through Rajasthan brings them closer, amidst laughter, tears, and heartache.

Lastly, the Zee5 docuseries explores the darker side of travel, visiting notorious landmarks and delving into rituals, shadows, and tales of death. From the death-worshipping sects of Varanasi to the haunted sites of Fukushima and New Orleans, it offers a spine-tingling look at the world's most macabre destinations.