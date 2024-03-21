Who Is Abhishekh Khan? Actor To Feature In Disney+Hotstar's Lootere

Actor Abhishekh Khan will now be seen in the disney plus hotstar upcoming project, Lootere.

The year's most awaited webshow Lootere, directed by Jai Mehta and with acclaimed showrunner Hansal Mehta at the helm, is all set to release in disney plus hotstar on the 22nd of March, 2024.

Abhishekh Khan work front

Actor Abhishekh made his Hindi film debut with "Goodbye" and he is still known for his character of Nakul in the project, and his web debut as "Nusrat Marri" in the Netflix series "Bard of Blood", is also very well appreciated by the audience. .

He was last seen in the critically acclaimed music video named, Because Because Because, which was released in August 2023; went to various national & international festivals and won at the South London film festival. The music video has been directed by Anothony Karbhari

and the music and vocals have been given by - Nikhil D'Souza

About his upcoming show "Lootere"

The show is set for release for the 22nd of March and the trailer seems very captivating. The kind of story that we are expecting from the show seems beyond anyone's imagination and we are surely expected to be taken aback by the same.

His character is a surprise for most of the audiences, but everyone will be taken aback by his new avatar. You can see in this promo, that the look of his character is very different from his real self and the performance is still awaited.

