Women's Day 2024: Sonali Bendre To Nimrat Kaur; 5 Actresses Who Delivered Extraordinary Performances As A Lead

March 8, celebrated as International Women's Day- another reason to celebrate womanhood in the world today. Let's have a look at some of the stand out, strong performances in these female led projects:

1) Sonali Bendre - Broken News

Sonali Bendre, who played Amina Qureshi in the program, kept shining on screen, bringing her great presence, extraordinary maturity, and remarkable balance to bear on her portrayal of a lady who maintains her composure in the face of the challenges and provocations that surround her.

2) Rasika Duggal - MIRZAPUR, Delhi Crime

Rasika Dugal, an actress who is known for her effortless and extraordinary acting prowess, has made a considerable name for herself. Whether it's her iconic portrayal of Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur or her bold persona in Delhi Crime, the actress stands out for her admirable conviction and convincing dialogue delivery. Due to her devoted nationwide fan base, Mirzapur has become the most anticipated show.

3) Nimrat Kaur- School Of Lies & Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

Her portrayal of a career counselor garnered praise from both reviewers and viewers for her nuanced, multi-layered performance making the audience hooked and rooting for her till the very end. Additionally, the actress also steals the show with 'Sajini Shindi ka Viral Video', with her consistently promising performances that she delivers with so much ease and perfection. The actress combines strength, intelligence, and wit like never before.

4) Shefali Shah - Three Of Us

Shefali Shah never disappoints. The actress never fails to get the audience so invested in her characters is what makes her characters stand out always. The audience feels every emotion that she goes through with her accompanied by excellent facial expression.