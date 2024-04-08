Yeh Meri Family 3 Release, Platform | Rajesh Kumar Praises Co-Star Juhi Parmar: She Won't Act Until...

Mumbai, 8th April 2024: Amazon miniTV- Amazon's free video streaming service, recently released the third installment of their highly anticipated cult family drama - Yeh Meri Family. Set in the spring of 1995, this season is a one-way ticket to the 90s with its relatable storyline and parallel character sketch. This season, the story is narrated from the point of view of an 11-year-old Rishi. He is smart, sensitive, outspoken, and offers his ideas about his family with a unique sense of humor. However, he occasionally surprises us with sage-like wisdom. This season also stars Anngaad Raaj as the youngest in the Awasthi Family, featuring Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, and Hetal Gada Gada in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Sharing his experience while shooting with seasoned actors like Juhi Parmar and Rajesh Kumar for this heartwarming series, Anngad said, "With Rajesh sir, there is something special. He was so nice, whenever he forgot his lines, he used to ask me, 'What is the next line please tell me!'. And if I forget something I also asked him, so we all remember each other's lines. Juhi Ma'am's joyful behaviour was a bonus, making the overall experience even more pleasant. It was truly delightful to interact with everyone, and I had a wonderful time".

Advertisement