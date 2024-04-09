Yodha OTT Release Date & Platform: Here’s When & Where Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Is Likely To Stream Online

Yodha OTT Release Date Update: Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha was counted among the highly anticipated Bollywood action films, boasting a talented cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in key roles. Since the release of its trailer, the movie garnered immense attention from fans and movie enthusiasts alike, generating substantial excitement.

Amid a huge buzz and expectations, Yodha finally got released in theatres last month, on March 15, and received a mixed response from moviegoers. While the film was expected to do well, it turned out to be a box-office disaster leaving trade pundits surprised. In a recent interview, Raashii Khanna opened up about its underperformance and blamed the movie's OTT release.

