Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will Vicky Kaushal’s Film Stream Online? UPDATE

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT Release Update: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was released in theaters last year, on June 2. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office, lauded by audiences for its light-hearted narrative and hit songs. As the first anniversary of its theatrical release approaches, fans are still eagerly awaiting its debut on OTT.

Advertisement

ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE OTT RELEASE UPDATE: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ZHZB ONLINE?

It looks like the wait is finally going to end soon as a piece of exciting news is finally here for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan fans. We're saying so because the latest update suggests that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will soon be available for streaming on a popular OTT platform, promising cozy viewing from the comfort of home. Yes, you read that right!

According to a report from Peeping Moon, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer rom-com will premiere on the Jio Cinema OTT platform, with an anticipated online release in mid-May 2024, probably from May 17. However, to enjoy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, viewers will need a JioCinema Premium subscription.

Advertisement