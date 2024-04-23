Zwigato OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Kapil Sharma’s Film Online? Check UPDATE

Zwigato OTT Release Date Update: After featuring in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi, comedian Kapil Sharma returned to the silver screen with Nandita Das' directorial venture Zwigato. Starring Shahana Goswami as the female lead, the film was released in 2023 and underperformed at the box office despite critical acclaim.

Both Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami earned rave reviews for their performances in Zwigato. The film even got chosen for screening at numerous international film festivals, including Toronto, and even secured a spot in the Oscar's library. However, there were rumours that OTT platforms refrained from acquiring its digital rights due to certain scenes portraying criticism against food delivery companies.

While a section of moviegoers were waiting the digital release of Zwigato, here comes a piece of good news for you as the latest update suggests that the film is set to stream online very soon. Yes, you read that right!

ZWIGATO OTT RELEASE DATE & PLATFORM: HERE'S WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH

According to the latest reports, the digital rights of Zwigato have been acquired by Netflix. It is being said that the movie is set to premiere on the OTT giant in May, with streaming possibly starting on either May 3 or May 10.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from Netflix.

ZWIGATO STORYLINE AND OTHER IMPORTANT DETAILS

For the uninitiated, Zwigato is produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. Set in present-day Bhubaneswar, the film delves into the life of Manas (Kapil Sharma), a former factory floor manager. After losing his job, he reluctantly becomes a food delivery rider, navigating the challenges of the app-based opportunity with its ratings and incentives.

Struggling to provide for his wife, Pratima (Shahana Goswami), their two children, and an ailing mother, Manas finds himself in a unfavourable financial situation. Meanwhile, Pratima, a homemaker, explores various job opportunities to help him financially, from working as a masseuse for a rich women to taking on cleaning duties at a mall. Amidst the anxieties of these new roles, they both discover the empowering aspects of newfound independence.

Are you looking forward to the digital premiere on Zwigato? Share your views in the comments section below.