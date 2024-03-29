Pushpa 2 Teaser Release Date & Time: Here's When Allu Arjun's Action Drama's First Glance Will Premiere

Pushpa 2 Teaser Release Date & Time: The much-awaited movie of the year, Pushpa 2, is all set to release its teaser. The original movie created enough hype for its sequel, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what's coming next. Titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, it was initially scheduled to release in 2023. However, there was a slight change in the release plans amid the unexpected delay.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the movie Pushpa 2 marks one of the most expensive Indian films to date. With a budget of 500 crores, the makers of Pushpa 2 want to ensure that the movie smashes the box office. There are rumors that the budget might have increased to as much as 700 crores due to expensive reshoots.

PUSHPA 2 Premise

Sukumar's Telugu action entertainer will continue the storyline of Pushpa: The Rise. The story of antagonist Pushpa Raj, a sand smuggler who gives rise to his black business in the forest of Andhra Pradesh. Written by Sukumar and Srikanth Vissa, the suspense drama revolves around the life of the labourer Pushpa. The story takes an interesting turn when he engages himself in a red sandal smuggling syndicate, making some powerful enemies. His real struggle is to manage his professional and love life.

PUSHPA 2 TEASER RELEASE DATE & TIME OUT NOW

The highly anticipated action thriller of 2024 Pushpa 2's teaser is all set to drop on the lead actor Allu Arjun's birthday, April 8. As per the source, the teaser's release time has not yet been revealed. The makers seem to be maintaining the ritual as they released the first poster of Pushpa 2 on Allu's birthday too. As the poster created buzz on the internet, the teaser too is expected to create similar excitement among the fans.

PUSHPA 2 RELEASE DATE

Pushpa 2 was originally set to release on December 22, 2023. But because of some delay the release date got pushed ahead. The sequel will now air on Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

PUSHPA 2 CAST

Allu Arjun continues to be the lead actor of Pushpa 2. Besides him, the viewers will see Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Pushpa's wife. Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh are other pivotal characters.

