Article 370 OTT Release Date, Time & Platform: Yami Gautam Starrer Can Be Watched This Week! Know When & Where

Article 370 OTT Release Date, Time & Platform: Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 is the much awaited movie of this week. The movie hit the theaters on Friday, February 23. Bagging 8.2/10 stars by IMDb, Article 370 how a woman who struggles between handling being a Kashmiri Pandit and an intelligence operative. She is sent to Jammu & Kashmir to crack down terrorism and corruption. Featuring emotions, thrill, action, and drama, the movie features some top-notch actors in it. Moreover, it follows the motto, "Poora ka Poora Kashmir, Bharat Desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega!" For all those who were eagerly waiitng fo Article 370's OTT release, here are all the information that you need:

Advertisement

ARTICLE 370 WILL RELEASE ON WHICH OTT PLATFORM?

Article 370 is all set to make it's OTT debut. The movie will be releasing on JioCinema. If you don't have a subscription to JioCinema, you can take the subscription that starts with just Rs 99/month. The validity ranges from 28-365 days, so choose your plan accordingly. JioCinema is compatible for android phones & tablets with 5.0 and above and iPhones & iPads with iOS 13.0 or later

Advertisement