Rating: 3.0 /5

Film: Chakki

Cast: Rahul Bhat, Priya Bapat

Director: Satish Munda

Runtime: 100 mins

The title is a metaphor for the vexatious experience that the central character Vijay Parashar (Rahul Bhat) undergoes when the electricity bill for the flour mill (known as 'chakki' in Hindi) he owns, returns an unheard of meter reading and an astronomical charge thereof. It's a slice-of-life, everyman story that at least some of us middle-class, low income folks must have experienced at some point or the other in our lives.

The film is set in small town India where corruption in the Electricity department is de rigueur. So, when Vijay steadfastly tries to address the issue of the faulty meter reading, he encounters an unending series of hurdles in his quest for justice.

Every step of the way Vijay encounters someone with an eye for extracting some recompense in the form of bribe - for doing what they are paid to do. And it comes to a point where he has to shell out much more than the bill received in order to undo the wrong done to him.

In the meantime, his love life with Reema (Priya Bapat) is floundering and his family is beginning to feel the financial crunch of their only breadwinner losing financial equanimity. That's when he begins to lose all hope. Will Vijay survive this morale crushing experience?