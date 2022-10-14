Doctor G Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Delivers Some Laughs And Challenges Gender Stereotypes

Story

Dr Uday Gupta (Ayushmann Khurrana) aspires to be an orthopedist. However, due to his lower rank in the post-graduate medical entrance exam, he has no other choice but to take admission in gynaecology. 'Shukar hain tatti pishaab nahin mila,' his mother (Sheeba Chaddha) tries to cheer him up but Uday is stuck at just one rant- 'Jo cheez mere paas hain nahin usko lekar main kya karunga.'

Finally, when left with no other option, Uday reluctantly seeks admission in the gynaecology stream. However, he gets the shock of his life when he discovers that he is lone male student in the gynaeocology department. After a patchy start with his seniors, Uday befriends most of them through a chain of events. Meanwhile, he also develops feelings for one of his seniors Dr Fatima (Rakul Preet Singh) who is already engaged to Arif (Paresh Pahuja).

The rest of the film revolves around how Uday finally realises that 'doctor doctor hota hain.'

Direction

Anubhuti Kashyap picks up an intriguing subject for her directorial debut. Together with writers Saurabh Bharat, Sumit Saxena and Vishal Wagh, she weaves a story around the gender bias in the profession of gynaecology.

The debutante filmmaker also packs in some laughs to drive home some poignant message. Anubhuti also deserves a pat on her back for not whitewashing her flawed male protagonist. Ayushmann's character doesn't burst into delivering long speeches on gender stereotypes when how sexist he has been. Kashyap keeps it crisp and let's the well-crafted scenes do all the talking.

Be it the scene where Uday finally steps in to play badminton with a girl or where his mother has an emotional outburst; Anubhuti and her team get it right.

Having said that, the second half of Doctor G is a classic case of 'too many cooks spoil the broth'. The newbie director tries to pack in too many plot elements which dilutes the film a bit.

Performances

Ayushmann Khurrana as the sheepish aspiring gynaecologist delivers an enjoyable performance. The actor gets the nuance of his character bang on. He portrays the flawed side of him as effortlessly as the goofiness in it.

Rakul Preet Singh who essays the role of Dr Fatima makes the most of what's written for her. Her chemistry with Ayushmann is easy-breezy. Shefali Shah proves yet again that a stellar performer can leave a lasting impression with just a bunch of scenes. Sheeba Chaddha also stands tall with her adorable act. The rest of the cast including Paresh Pahuja, Indraneil Sengupta and Abhay Mishr play their parts well.

Technical Aspects

Eeshit Narain's cinematography flows well with the narrative of the film. Prerna Saigal fares well on the editing table.

Music

The tracks of Doctor G boost of some quirky lyrics with music composition by Amit Trivedi, Amjad Nadeem Aamir and Sultan Sulemani. 'Newton' and 'Idiot Aashawadi' are a part of the narrative. 'Ek Boond' makes for a soothing listen. 'Dil Dhak Dhak Karta Hai' has a catchy tune but looks like a misfit in the film even though it plays during the closing credits.

Verdict

When Dr Nandini (Shefali Shah) asks Uday why he took up gynaecology, the latter hesitantly replies, 'Because it's interesting.' Well, this social comedy too, has its share of engaging moments despite a few 'complications' on its way.