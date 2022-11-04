Phone Bhoot Movie Review: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan & Siddhant's Horror Comedy Hangs Up Despite Some Silly Fun

Story

Best buddies Major (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a Punjabi jock and Gullu (Ishaan Khatter), a Tamilian geek are thick as thieves and eat, sleep and breath 'horror' movies. Their den looks straight out of a Ramsay Brothers' film with a life size idol of Raaka gracing one corner of the room. 'Tujhe TV se bachakar yaha laaye thhe,' quips one of them and recalls how they had whisked off the ghoulish figure from the sets of a TV show.

After a series of unsuccessful business stints, the duo host a horror-themed party where a freak accident makes them realise that they can now communicate with ghosts. Enters the beautiful Ragini (Katrina Kaif) who turns out to be a 'bhootni' with mission. She offers a business proposition to Major and Gullu wherein the two boys can make a living by channeling their inner 'ghostbusters'. Unknown to them, Ragini has an ulterior motive which can put Major and Gullu's lives at stack.

Meanwhile, there's an evil black-robed tantric Atmaram (Jackie Shroff) who tricks spirits that want 'moksh', only to trap them in bottles till eternity.

Direction

Gurmmeet Singh along with writers Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, try to pull off a 'desi' Ghostbusters with some zany writing that is filled with lots of pop culture references and unabashed humour. Be it kinky horror movies, viral internet memes or famous ads, Phone Bhoot borrows reference from everything under the sun (oops, moon) to tickle your funny bone.

From the first frame including the disclaimers till the climax, the Katrina Kaif-starrer screams loud that it doesn't take itself seriously at any moment. However, soon the overdose of gags in almost every second dialogue kills some of the fun. Ironically, one of the characters in the film says, 'Consistency hi nahin hain kahani mein.' We agree with you, bro!

One of the biggest sore points of Phone Bhoot is its chaotic climax which leaves you high and dry.

Performances

Budding talents Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are a bunch of infectious energy who perk up the film when the writing loses some life. But then, the duo also end up hamming at a few places which makes you want to tell them, 'Subtle karna padega.'

Dressed in black slinky leather and boots, Katrina Kaif makes a 'bang'static entry as Ragini in Phone Bhoot. Here's a 'bhootni' who dances like a bomb and even drops some life lessons. As Ragini, the actress slays in sparse moments.

Jackie Shroff as the main antagonist along with his 'bhidus' goes along with the silly writing and shows how to kill OG style until the climax sucks out some 'life' from his fun act. Sheeba Cheedha as the 'ulte-pair-wali chudail' goes on a killing spree to make you go haha despite some cliches.

Technical Aspects

Keeping in mind the theme of the film, cinematographer KU Mohanan makes use of some kitsch elements to add a gothic flavour to the film. Manan Ashwin Mehta's editing turns out to be a blunt knife.

Music

'Kinna Sona' and 'Kaali Teri Gutt' are eye-pleasing numbers with Katrina Kaif and the boys showing off some groovy moves. The rest of the songs are passable.

Verdict

'Humesha youth ka pulse pakadna chahiye,' goes a dialogue in Phone Bhoot. While the horror comedy catches most of it right, it also dials up a few wrong numbers in the process. And we kid you not, yeh 'haqeeqat' hain!