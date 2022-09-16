Siya Movie Review: Brutally Honest But A Little Too Clinical

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Pooja Pandey, Vineet Kumar Singh Director: Manish Mundra

Runtime: 117 mins

Genre: Crime Drama

Manish Mundra's directorial debut 'Siya' is based largely on the Unnao and Hathras rape and subsequent tragedies that befell the victims all through their efforts to find justice that remained stubbornly elusive. The film exposes the craters in the justice delivery system corruptly influenced by political heavyweights - but the rather clinical mode of representation here doesn't allow for a strong emotional connect.

A 17-year-old teen from Devganj village, Uttar Pradesh is repeatedly raped and brutalized while in captivity for more than a week by a group of men with strong political connections.

Once the disinterested cops are forced to take note of her disappearance, she is rescued and her trials and tribulations begin all over again while she fights for justice within a system that makes the victim its prisoner.

Pooja Pandey, as the victim/protagonist and Vineet Kumar Singh as a notary lawyer who becomes her gallant knight against all odds make it all real and palpable with their sincere performances. Manish Mundra, producer of some of the most feted films (Aankhon Dekhi, Masaan, Newton) in recent Indian film history, delivers a fairly engrossing narrative that plays against stereotype.

While the brutal act is against the weakest section of society, we see here a refreshing change in representation that has the family supporting the young girl all through her harrowing ordeal despite being at risk all along. Manish's sensitivity or sensibility is not in question but a little emotion would have gone a long way in making this film an unforgettable experience.