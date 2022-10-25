"Sau acchi cheez ho aur ek buri. Par tumhari dhyaan sirf ussi par jaati hain jo buri ho," Ajay Devgn's character CG tells Ayaan Kapoor (Sidharth Malhotra) while giving him a lesson or two in moral science. Likewise, despite a benevolent concept, the shortcomings in Indra Kumar's latest outing Thank God doesn't escape your eye.
What's Yay: Intriguing premise
What's Nay: The humour works in small chunks
Story
Ayaan Kapoor (Sidharth Malhotra), a self-centric real-estate broker finds himself in crushing debt after demonetization brings his black money-led business to halt. Desperate to sell off his huge mansion to pay off his arrears, he finds himself battling anger issues and irritability and ends up neglecting his family life.
Until one fine day, he has a sudden car crash and wakes up in a realm between life and death where he is introduced to CG aka Chitragupt (Ajay Devgn). He finds himself surrounded by an arena of silent spectators in this modernized-mythological universe.
Left with no other choice, Ayaan is forced to participate in a game of life and death where CG examines each of his weaknesses (anger, selfishness, lust etc) to decide whether he is worthy to live or deserves to rot in hell.
Direction
Inspired by Danish social comedy Sorte Kugle, writers Aakash Kaushik and Madhur Sharma pen a story that centres on the concept of afterlife and self reflection. Known for slapstick comedies like Masti, Dhamaal, to name a few, director Indra Kumar offers a simple family entertainer with morality as its core theme.
While this time, the filmmaker relies more on situational humour, one cannot turn a blind eye to the streaks of melodrama that seeps in the narrative post interval to take away some fun from the plot. The screenplay is jarring at a few places. With a predictable storyline and a handful of funny and emotional moments, Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God passes off as an average entertainer.
Performances
Fresh off from the success of his last outing Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra tip-toes on the fine rope to deliver a fairly enjoyable performance. We won't mind the actor dabbling a little more in this genre!
Ajay Devgn with his trademark smirk and 'Singham' reference seems to be enjoying not taking himself too seriously and that actually works in favour of the film. Rakul Preet Singh suffers from some lazy writing and her cop act barely has any fire. The wonderful Seema Pahwa doesn't get enough material to showcase her impeccable acting chops. Urmilla Kothare as Ayaan's sister does a decent job.
Technical Aspects
The production value of Thank God is passable. Aseem Bajaj's camerawork doesn't give you any reasons to crib. Dharmendra Sharma should have sharpened his editing scissors as the film looks stretched at couple of places.
Music
Barring to the viral 'Manike' (a huge credit goes to Nora Fatehi's sultry dance moves) and the reworked version of 'Dil De Diya Hai,' none of the songs from Thank God are loopworthy.
Verdict
There's a dialogue in Thank God which goes like, 'Jab ek joke pe baar baar hans nahi sakte toh ek gham pe baar baar rote kyun ho mere dost.' If only Indra Kumar & Co. had realised that it's the cup of flaws which overflows in Thank God despite some moral lessons and laughs.
We give 2.5 stars out of 5 to Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God.
