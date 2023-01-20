Chhatriwali Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Rakul Preet Singh's Acting, Say ‘Society Will Get Message Loudly'
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's latest movie, Chhatriwali, revolving around mature and taboo topics like sex education, was released today, January 20, exclusively on Zee5. Also starring Sumeet Vyas, the film weighs in on the importance of sex education in one's life. Meanwhile, netizens have shared their thoughts on the film and seem to be pretty impressed by Rakul Preet's performance.
Revolving around Rakul Preet Singh in Chhatriwali essays the role of a quality control head who embarks on a mission to change the society's perception about sex and educate the young minds. In the meantime, netizens are lauding the actress for her powerful portrayal in the film and how sensitively the topic has been dealt with.
Sharing the reviews of Chhatriwali, some said that the film's concept isn't something new, but the conviction with which it has been narrated is splendid. Many users have shared their reactions on the microblogging platform and called the social drama an entertaining and strongly messaged movie.
