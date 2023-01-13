Kuttey Twitter Review: Netizens Dub Arjun Kapoor's Film ‘DISASTER' For Poor Acting, Here's What They Wrote
Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey has hit theatres on Friday, January 13. The film's trailer generated a lot of buzz because of its stellar cast, which includes Konkanna Sen Sharma, Nasseruddin Shah, Rdhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and others. Dubbed a dark comedy, Kuttey has been directed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhadwaj's son Aasmaan Bharadwaj. It is Aasmaan's debut movie, while Vishal Bharadwaj composed the film's music.
Meanwhile, microblogging sites are flooded with mixed reactions, with many users calling the movie a disaster while others seem pretty impressed with the film's story. The film has also come under the "boycott Bollywood" umbrella, while several of them have called out Arjun Kapoor for his poor acting skills. Though multiple tweets appreciated Aasmaan Bhawadwaj's job, they called him the shadow of his talented father. The film is receiving lukewarm reviews. Let's take a look at what netizens are saying about the film.
