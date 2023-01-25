Pathaan Twitter Review: ‘King Is Back With A Bang’, Fans Declare Shah Rukh Khan's Actioner ‘Super Duper HIT'

Fans who waited with bated breath to witness Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen after four years, have finally been able to watch it today. As the film releases in theatres on January 25, it is creating much noise on social media. The shows for Pathaan began as early as 6 am in some places, and moviegoers have started giving their reactions to the action thriller.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, Pathaan fever has taken over fans. Taking to Twitter, audiences have given their verdict on Pathaan and are praising the film's director, Sidharth Anand, for his direction.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan released across 5200 screens in India, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Whereas, it received around 2500 screens overseas, which brings the total to 7700 screens. As fans have started watching Pathaan, positive reviews are pouring in for the actioner.

NETIZENS REVIEW PATHAAN

One Twitter user reviewed Pathaan and raved about it. See his review, "#PathaanReview #Pathaan is HIGH VOLTAGE ACTION DRAMA with convincing story, Storytelling is brilliant as we want from Sid Anand #ShahRukhKhan performance is outstanding #JohnAbraham and #deepikapadukone are also fine, Too many surprise and twist." Another said, "PATHAAN & TIGER together are setting our phone screens on FIRE. Imagine the big screen experience!"

One fan said, "First Pathaan Review : CINEMATIC JOY Visual Delight. SRK's best in recent times. John & Deepika were great. Surprising Cameos. Unbelievable climax. Spy Universe on a roll." "Pathaan is Superb Film it's A Super Duper Hit," read another tweet.

"#Pathaan Well written Action thriller, a tight screenplay, Entertaining Cameos, Twist and Suspense, Spy universe Sharply connected (mainly Tiger). Blockbuster #pathaanreview," one of SRK's fans wrote.

Well, it looks like Shah Rukh's comeback will definitely have a blast at the box office, as fans have already called it a hit.

Check out some more tweets:-

ABOUT PATHAAN

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is a part of YRF's ambitious spy universe. It marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the silver screen after four years of hiatus, wherein he will be seen playing a spy. Interestingly, the film also has a cameo by Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, while Deepika and John are in pivotal roles.