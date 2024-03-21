Ae Watan Mere Watan Review: Sara Ali Khan Is A Miscast In This Film Which Fails To Do Justice To Usha Mehta

Rating: 1.5/5 Star Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Alexx O'NellEmraan Hashmi Director: Kannan Iyer

Till now, we have seen many films based on the life of unsung heroes who fought the battle of Independence against the British. But, there are hardly any movies which are dedicated to our female freedom fighters. So, when Ae Watan Mere Watan was announced with Sara Ali Khan in the lead role, we were quite excited about it as the film is based on the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. The movie has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video today, so is it a perfect tribute to Usha Mehta? Find out in our review below...

Ae Watan Mere Watan is about Usha (Sara Ali Khan) who from childhood feels that Britishers have been torturing Indians. Her father, Hariprasad (Sachin Khedekar), is a judge working for British, and he is a big fan of Churchill. Usha joins Congress' to fight for the freedom of the country, and when some leaders of Congress including Mahatma Gandhi gets arrested, she decides to start an underground radio. How Usha's idea of an underground radio turns into a big moment in freedom fight, forms the rest of the story...

The movie is written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, and the latter has also directed it. While the basic storyline of the film is interesting as of course it tells the story of an unsung hero, Iyer's narration is not up to the mark. Apart from the last 15 minutes and a chase sequence where Usha runs and hides herself in a Dargah, there are no scenes that will keep you engaged. The film just goes on in one pace without creating anything interesting or intriguing to keep us hooked. In fact, while watching a few secenes, you will feel that this scene had the potential to keep us on the edge of the seat, but that doesn't happen.

Ae Watan Mere Watan Actors' Performances

In such movies, when screenplay and narration falter, many times strong performance of the protagonist saves the film. However, that doesn't happen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Sara Ali Khan fails to do justice to the character given to her. There are many scenes, in which she could have clearly shined, but the actress is a miscast here. In a few scenes, where she has to emote with her eyes, Sara does that well, but her dialogue delivery doesn't suit the part, and spoils her performance. In fact, while watching the movie, you will feel like maybe some another actress could have done justice to the role; and in younger lot, maybe Janhvi Kapoor could have been a better choice.

While Sara fails to impress, it is Emraan Hashmi's act that leaves a strong mark. He is impressive as Ram Manohar Lohia. Sparsh Shrivastav, who impressed us with his act in Laapataa Ladies, has once again done a wonderful job here and even Alexx O'Nell as the bad guy grabs our attention. Abhay Verma is decent in his role and a veteran actor like Sachin Khedekar is wasted here.

When it comes to music, the songs are forgettable and even the background score is not a great one. So, one more element that fails to impress.