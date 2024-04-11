Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Prithviraj Is The Star Of This Akshay-Tiger Film Which Looks Like A PUBG Game

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: When a movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar hits the big screens, we surely have high expectations from it. The trailer and the songs of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had created a good buzz, so is the film worth your time and money? Find out in our review below...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about Indian forces who have created a kavach to save the country from all the wars. But, the code of this kavach is taken away by a masked man. Now, to save the country, two ex officers of the Indian forces, Freddy (Akshay) and Rocky (Tiger) are called back and how they save the country, forms the rest of story...

Advertisement

The story of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had the potential to be converted into a good film. The AI-Robotics angle is surely very interesting, but it is Ali Abbas Zafar's narration that disappoints. He has made some amazing action films in the past like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, but this one turns out to be his weakest work.

The film doesn't have any engaging scenes in the first half apart from a couple of comedy dialogues. The interval twist is nice, and the movie becomes much better post interval when the flashback portions start and Prithviraj Sukumaran takes the centre stage. But, once again, after like around 30 mins, post the interval, the film becomes dull and moves towards a predictable climax. Also, while watching the movie, some scenes will remind you of TZH and Tamil movie Enthiran.

Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Actors' Performances

Talking about performances, Prithviraj Sukumaran is the show stealer in the film. He has been given the best role and his antagonist act is simply mind-blowing. In the movie, he has a scene where he says, 'I am the best', and well he is totally correct. Can we please have him more in Hindi films! After Prithviraj, it is Akshay Kumar who grabs our attention. After a long time, we have got to watch him in a role that suits him perfectly and this movie will be a treat for his fans. Tiger Shroff is strictly decent in his role, and fades a bit in front of Akshay and Prithviraj. In fact, in the movie, Akshay's character has been given a dialogue where he tells Chote, 'Teri acting dekhke mar gaye'.

Advertisement

Now, let's talk about the female leads. Manushi Chhillar gets to do a lot of action, but when it comes to acting and dialogue delivery, the actress is very weak. Her scenes seems like she is just reading dialogues from a teleprompter without any expressions. Maybe Katrina Kaif would have been a better choice. Alaya F shines whenever she comes on the big screens. She has a good screen presence and her comic timing is perfect.

Advertisement

Talking about Sonakshi Sinha, firstly we wonder why the makers have credited her as guest appearance because she has a very good screen time. It's a delight to watch Sonakshi in such a meaty role and she has done an excellent job. Ronit Roy is good in his part, and leaves a mark.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Music

The music of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is also not up to the mark. The only song that stands out is Mast Malang, but the choreography will surely remind you of Naatu Naatu.

Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review Final Verdict

Overall, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan fails to deliver what we expected from it. It is entertaining in bits and parts, and has some funny dialogues; that's it! Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Sonakshi Sinha fans can give it a try (only if you are a die hard fan of these three actors). But, others can skip it.