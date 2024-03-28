Crew Review: Tabu, Kareena & Kriti Starrer Is An Entertaining Cinematic Ride That Takes Off And Lands Smoothly

Rating: 3.5/5 Star Cast: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Crew Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon; three actresses from different generations coming together for a movie titled Crew. Well, this is enough for everyone to get excited about the film. But, nowadays, with amazing star cast audience also looks forward to a good movie. So, is Crew a film that deserves a ride to a theatre near you? Find out in our review below...

Advertisement

Crew is about Geeta (Tabu), Jasmine (Kareena Kapoor Khan), and Divya (Kriti Sanon) are working in Kohinoor airlines, but from thepast six months, they haven't received their salaries. One day, one of their crew members passes away on flight, these three come to know that the guy was doing the smuggling of gold. These three women, who are in need of money, also get involved in smuggling and then their lives have a lot of turbulence. What happens with Geeta, Jasmine, and Divya? To know that you need to watch the film.

Advertisement

The movie is written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, and directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The basic concept of Crew is amazing. We surely haven't seen something like this before in a Hindi film. A heist-comedy with three female protagonist. The film starts on an interesting note, and keeps us hooked to know what will happen next.

The seccond half creates a bit turbulence in narration as a few scenes fail to keep us engaged. However, soon in the last 30 minutes the movie picks up well. There are some scenes that will surely make you laugh, and the one liners, especially mouhted by Tabu, are hilarious. Crew's runtime is just 2 hours and 3 minutes, and Rajesh Krishnan manages to show everything in that less runtime. Also, while watching the film, you will connect many dots and might feel that the movie is inspired by a real-life person and his airlines. Guess Who?

Advertisement

Crew does has some loop holes as you will feel that in some scenes the writers and the director have forgotten the logic. But, for that only we have actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu to save the film.

Crew Actors' Performances

Talking about performances, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan who steals the show. She is looking gorgeous in the movie and has performed very well. From comedy scenes to emotional scenes, Kareena has nailed it. After Kareena, it is of course, Tabu who grabs our attention. As we said earlier, she has been given some of the best one-liners, and she just once again proves why we call her one of the best actresses of the Indian cinema.

Advertisement

While Kareena and Tabu are fantastic, Kriti Sanon's performance becomes a bit weak in front of them. It's not that she doesn't have a good screen time, but Kareena and Tabu are just so good that Kriti gets overshadowed by them. In fact, Kapil Sharma in his cameo leaves a strong mark, and you really wish to see more of him. Also, he is not just there to do comedy, but has a couple of emotional scenes, and he has performed it well. Diljit Dosanjh is fine in his extended cameo.

Advertisement

Crew Songs

When we talk about the music, Choli Ke Peeche is already a chartbuster, and it is good to hear the track in a theatre. Also, after watching this movie, we are sure, you wil,l go on YouTube and watch the song Sona Kitna Sona Hai.