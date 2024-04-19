Do Aur Do Pyaar Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi Shine In This Film Which Is A Sweet, Light-Hearted Rom-Com

Do Aur Do Pyaar Review: When it comes to romantic-comedy genre, filmmakers are mainly coming up with films that would attract the millennials and GenZ. The love happens, the conflict, and then the happy ending. But, Do Aur Do Pyaar starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles is different from what we have been seeing in the rom-com genre of late. So, is this film worth your time and money? Find out in our review below...

The movie revolves around Kavya (Vidya Balan) and Ani (Pratik Gandhi) who have been married for 12 years and they dated for three years before eloping and tying the knot. But now, apart from sharing a house, there's nothing like husband and wife between them. Meanwhile, both of them are having extra-marital affair; Ani is dating Nora (Ileana D'Cruz) and Kavya is in a relationship with a guy named Vikram (Sendhil Ramamurthy). But, one incident changes things between them and love becomes confusing.

Advertisement

Do Aur Do Pyaar is an adaptation of the international film The Lovers, and the screenplay is written by Suprotim Sengupta and Eisha Chopra, and it is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. As we said earlier, the film is different from the rom-coms we have been watching in the past few years. It deals with some heavy topics like marriage, romance, divorce, extra-marital affair and confusion in a relationship. But, the writers and the filmmaker have very well managed to narrate this story in a light-hearted manner.

Advertisement

The movie starts on a slow note, but after 15-20 minutes it picks up very well, and the first half is filled with some hilarious sequences. There are many scenes that will make you laugh out loud, and even if you are not laughing there will be a smile on your face.

After the interval, the film continues the momentum, but soon when the drama and emotions take the centre stage, it starts looking lengthy and in some scenes you will feel like the movie is being stretched. The runtime of the film is just 139 minutes, but the second half seems so lengthy that you will feel that you have been watching the film from a very long time. Towards the climax the pace of the film also becomes very slow. A tighter narration during the emotional and dramatic scenes would have made this movie better.

Advertisement

However, wherever the film falters, Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi undoubtedly save it with their fantastic performances.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Actors' Performances

In a rom-com, the most important thing is the chemistry between the lead pair, and that's where Do Aur Do Pyaar wins our hearts the most. Vidya and Pratik's chemistry is just perfect.

When it comes to performances, both the leads are simply amazing. It is a treat to watch Vidya Balan in a movie like this, and she has performed wonderfully. From comedy scenes to the emotional finale, Vidya just nails it. Also, she is looking beautiful in the movie, proving that age is just a number. After Madgaon Express, Pratik Gandhi once again steals the show here. He is the heart of the film, and has played the role of Ani to T. Undoubtedly, he has the best comic timing.

Advertisement

Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy play supporting roles, and they are decent in their respecting parts. But, this movie belongs to Vidya and Pratik, and people are going to love this new jodi.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Music

The songs in the film are strictly okay. Jazbaati Hai Dil surely grabs the attention, and yes, it is a treat to watch Vidya dance to Bin Tere Sanam Mar Mitenge Hum...

Advertisement

Do Aur Do Pyaar Review Final Verdict

Overall, Do Aur Do Pyaar might not be one of the best rom-coms you will watch. But, it's a sweet, light-hearted movie which you can enjoy once in a theatre near you. Also, if you are a Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi fan, then this is a must watch for you.