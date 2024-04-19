Do Aur Do Pyaar Twitter Review: Vidya-Pratik's Modern Love Story Makes Fans Say 'Netflix Par Daal Dete'

Do Aur Do Pyaar Twitter Review: In this whirlwind world where everyone craves love yet yearns for peace, "Do Aur Do Pyaar" emerges as the perfect reflection of our tumultuous reality. It masterfully portrays how the stagnancy of a relationship can propel one towards the allure of an extramarital affair. Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi reign supreme, infusing the film with their compelling performances, while Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy play pivotal roles. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, "Do Aur Do Pyaar" made its grand entrance into theaters on April 19, 2024. But the burning question remains: are audiences eagerly anticipating this cinematic feast? Did the plot captivate their hearts, or did the storyline leave them yawning in boredom? Let's delve into the reactions of the fans.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Twitter Review

Seeing Vidya Balan starrer "Do Aur Do Pyaar" get theatrical release made a fan say, "Max 5cr life time business.. these kind of content easily available in OTT, why they are realising in theatres. Bollywood will never learn." One tweeted, "Netflix par daal dete bhai release Kiya hi Q." Talking about the storyline, one claimed, "Vidya Balan doesn't deserve this."

