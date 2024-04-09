Heeramandi Trailer X Review: Bhansali's Wait-Worthy Epic Series Garners Praise, Fans Say 'Goosebumps Stuff'

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Trailer X Review: Echoing 'Inquilab Zindabaad' in the trailer, Sanjay Leela Bhasali much awaited Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar's trailer is out now! Creating the buzz on the internet, the trailer opens with Richa Chaddha's bold dialogue, "Wearing anklets alone does not define a woman as a courtesan." The star-studded series portrays the epic saga of love, power, and freedom. Highlighting the cruelty and struggle behind the life of famed courtesans, the period drama's trailer entensively features what goes inside the regal halls of Shahi Mahals. Netflix dropped the trailer of Bhansali's highly anticipated series, saying, "In the glittering, regal halls of Shahi Mahal, romance and revolution clash in silence ❤️✨Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sweeping saga of love, loss and liberation - Heeramandi: The Diamond bazaar."

HEERAMANDI: THE DIAMOND BAZAAR X REVIEW

As Netflix released the much-awaited Heeramandi: The Diamon Bazaar trailer, a fan commented, "This is gonna be interesting." Another described the trailer, "Trying to pack in a lot, the trailer of #Heeramandi exhibits exuberance, royalty, and panache in every frame. The talented female cast ensures a wild ride, and a worthy while. The beautiful sets, and gutsy dialogues only increases the curiosity of the director's next #LoveAndWar." Another praised the set of the series, "Sanjay Leela bhansali's Cinematic Frames."

