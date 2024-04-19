LSD 2 Review: Dibakar Banerjee Presents An Entertaining And Relatable Love S*X Aur Dhokha

Rating: 3.0/5 Star Cast: Paritosh Tiwari, Abhinav Singh, Bonita Rajpurohit, Uorfi Javed Director: Dibakar Banerjee

LSD 2 Review: In 2010, a movie titled Love Sex Aur Dhokha had hit the big screens. The film was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred mostly all the newcomers like Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Aashiesh Sharma. Now, after 14 years, a spiritual sequel to the film titled, LSD 2, has hit the big screens. This one is also directed by Banerjee and stars mostly all the newcomers as leads. The first instalment of the film was amazing and was a hit at the box office. So, is LSD 2 worth your time and money? Find out in our review below...

LSD 2 has three stories just like its first part. The first story revolves around a transgender named Noor (Paritosh Tiwari) who has participated in a show called Truth Ya Nach. This story actually showcases the reality of reality shows. Then there's second story about a transgender named Kulu (Bonita Rajpurohit) who works at metro station, and one night she is found in a very bad state and cops suspect that she has been assaulted by more than one man. The third story is about a YouTuber named Game Paapi (Abhinav Singh). It's basically about how social media, AI, being an influencer and other things are affecting kids nowadays.

Dibakar Banerjee is undoubtedly one of the best filmmakers we have in the industry. So, the expectations from LSD 2 were quite high, especially because the first instalment was something very different for the Indian audiences. When we talk about LSD 2, the film starts on a very interesting note, and the whole first story of Noor is engaging and entertaining. The reality show storyline makes that part a very interesting watch.

The second story does start on a very interesting note, and has a few scenes that will make you keen to know what will happen next. However, after a whole build up for a big twist, that twist never comes or surprises us.

The third story about the gamer will surely be very relatable, especially for the youth because its all about followers, social media, influencers, AI, and metaverse. In this story, you will get to hear a lot of beeps because the character gives a lot of cuss words. This one is partly entertaining, especially the scene featuring Uorfi Javed.

LSD 2 Actors' Performances

When we talk about the performances, all the three newcomers, Paritosh Tiwari (Noor), Bonita Rajpurohit (Kulu), and Abhinav Singh (Gamepaapi), have done a fantastic job. It doesn't look like that LSD 2 is their first film. Now, that's what Banerjee knows, he always gets the best out of his actors. There are some seasoned actors also in the film like Swastika Mukherjee and Swaroopa Ghosh, and both of them leave a strong mark with their performances.

Now, let's talk about the cameos. While all the leads and the supporting actors are amazing in the film, the actors, who have a cameo in LSD 2, are actually the show stealers, especially Anu Malik. The music composer is simply fantastic in the film, and you will actually feel like 'Anu Malik ne aag laga di'. Sophie Choudry gets her scenes to shine and she is damn good in the movie. Even Tusshar Kapoor and Mouni Roy leave a mark.

LSD 2 of course stars the one, who has been the talk of the town, since the part couple of years. We are talking about Uorfi Javed. She just has a cameo in the film, and she plays herself in the movie. But, with just a few minutes, Uorfi leaves us wanting for more. It would be great to watch her as a lead in a movie because she has the perfect screen presence. Also, 'Earth is her favourite planet'. ROFL!

LSD 2 Music

Talking about the music, here surprisingly, the songs are very catchy. The track Gandi Taal will surely grab your attention, and will be on your playlist after you watch the film.

LSD 2 Review Final Verdict

Overall, LSD 2 starts with a bang, but dips a bit in between, and then goes for a very entertaining finale. So, this one is an entertaining and relatable film, especially for youth.