Maharani Season 3 Review: Huma Qureshi's Strong Performance Saves The Series Which Is Good In Bits & Parts

Rating: 3.0/5 Star Cast: Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial Director: Saurabh Bhave

Maharani Season 3 Review: In 2021, Huma Qureshi starrer Maharani season one started streaming on Sony LIV. The show reveolved around a homemaker in Bihar who becomes the Chief Minister of the state after her CM husband is shot. The series received a great response, and Huma's performance as Rani Bharti was appreciated a lot. In 2022, the makers came with the season 2 of the series which also got a decent response, and now, season 3 of Maharani has started streaming on Sony LIV. So, is this series worth a binge-watch? Find out in our review below...

In Maharani season 3, Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) is in jail as she is accused of kiiling her husband Bheema Bharti. She gives her 12th examination, and is not ready to apply for the bail. However, one day, when her kids get attached by the goons, Rani decides to come out on bail. How Rani takes the revenge from the murderers of her husband, forms the rest of the story...

The eight-episode series is created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Saurabh Bhave. It starts on a slow note, but picks up from the second episode. However, the series in between, especially in the third and fourth episode becomes a bit slow, and the screenaplay and the narration fail to keep us hooked.

In fact, in between, in a few episodes, Huma's character, Rani Bharti is hardly seen. It seems like the makers in a few episodes forgot that who their protagonist is. The series once again picks up from the sixth episode, but is surely a bumpy ride. However, whenever Huma Qureshi comes on screen, the series surely goes a notch higher.

The actress' performance has been the highlight of the series in all seasons, and for season three we can clearly say that her act is the saving grace. Whenever, the series is faltering, Huma appears on screen, and saves it. So, of course, once again Huma has given a power-packed performance. Amit Sial is good in his role, and Anuja Sathe shines. Other supporting cast like Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others, are good in their respective roles.

One element of the series that deserves a special mention are the dialogiues. The hard-hitting dialogues along with the perfect background score surely make a few scenes powerful.