Razakar Review: Makrand Deshpande Film Makes Bold Attempt To Touch Sensitive Topic Of Hyderabad Genocide

Razakar Review: In India, films are often made for entertainment. However, there are only a few films that provide viewers with important historical information, shaking them to the core and forcing them to think deeply. One such film is Razakar. Watching the movie on a big screen was an extraordinary experience, but getting the opportunity to watch it on OTT is also a big thing. As you wait for Razakar to watch on Zee 5 on April 26, 2024, let's take a look at whether the movie is worth watching. Here's the review:

Yatna Satyanarayana helmed movie Razakar brings out the significant history of Indians on cinema. The movie depicts in a very poignant manner the story of the atrocities of Muslim rulers on the local Hindu population while Indias were struggling for independence. Until now, many only had kowledge about the struggle of Jammu & Kashmir during the independence, but the movie promises to tell the grappling story of Hyderabad. Do you know what struggles Hyderbad faced to merge with India? Do you know what they went through in order to merge with India? Everything is answered in movie itself.

How Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a major role in the victory of Hyderabad's freedom is perfectly shown in the movie. From featuring the cruelty of Nizams to the struggle of Hindus, the movies touches some of the sesitive and derrogatory topics. How brutally Hindus were killed and insulted will undoubtedly bring tears in your eyes. Thankfully the story takes an exciting turn in the end showing how Hindus took revenge against the barbarism.

