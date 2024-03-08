Shaitaan Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan & Jyotika Starrer Will Leave You Terrified & Yet Engaged

Rating: 3.5/5 Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika Director: Vikas Bahl

Shaitaan Movie Review: How far a father can go to save his daughter from an evil? Well that's the story of Shaitaan that has hit the theatres this Friday, March 8. Supernatural thriller Shaitaan is helmed by Vikas Bahl and stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janaki Bodiwala in lead roles. Shaitaan movie was one of the most anticipated releases of the year and ever since the trailer was released the hype was doubled and the movie has perfectly lived up to the audiences expectation. Gripping plot, perfect narration and top-notch acting by all stars the film gives you several goosebump moments and keeps you glued to the seat till the end.

Advertisement

Story: Kabir(Ajay Devgn) is a family man who leads a happy life with wife(Jyotika) daughter Janhvi(Jaanki Bodiwala) and son Dhruv. Their life takes an ugly turn when one fine day they allow stranger Vanraj(R Madhavaan) to enter their home. Vanraj who happens to be a tantrik(occultist)possess Kabir's daughter and starts his evil game that shatters the family! Will Kabir be able to save his daughter from the evil Shaitaan? You need to watch the film for that.

Advertisement

Acting: R Madhavan is the antagonist in the film and with his brilliant potrayal of evil Tantrik he also turn out to be the hero of Shaitaan. Ajay Devgn & Jyotika have also given stand out performances in the film and ace their role as helpless parents. Jaanki Bodiwala is in top notch form and perfectly executes her role as a possessed girl.

Advertisement

The best part of the film is that despite being based on the theme of black magic, the film doesn't glorifies the same and it begins with a disclaimer and during the climax too you read a disclaimer against the evil practice.

For me Shaitaan has every element that makes it an entertaining watch, the movie is a perfect family entertainer that you can't miss to watch on big screens.

Advertisement