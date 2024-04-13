Yeh Meri Family 3 Review: A Feel-Good Series That Will Surely Make You Feel Nostalgic

Rating: 4.0/5 Star Cast: Rajesh Kumar, Juhi Parmar, Veena Mehta, Anngad Raaj, Hetal Gada Director: Rahib Siddiqui

Yeh Meri Family 3 Review: After the super success of Yeh Meri Family season 1 and 2, finally, Yeh Meri Family season 3 has started streaming on Amazon mini TV. The series stars Rajesh Kumar, Juhi Parmar, Veena Mehta, Anngad Raaj and Hetal Gada. The trailer of season 3 had grabbed everyone's attention, so it is worth a watch? Find out in our review below...

Yeh Meri Family season 3 revolves around the Awasthis, a family just like ours. There's grandmother, father, mother, and two kids. The series showcases things that happened in every family in the 90s.

