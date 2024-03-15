Yodha Review: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Is An Entertaining Action Thriller With Some Fantastic Twists & Turns

Rating: 3.5/5 Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna Director: Sagar Ambre, Pushkar Ojha

Yodha Review: After getting delayed multiple times, finally, Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani starrer Yodha has hit the big screens today. The makers had gone all out to promote the film, and the trailer had impressed one and all. Fans of Sidharth have been waiting to watch him on the big screens in the action avatar after Shershaah. So, is the wait worth it? Well, the answer is YES!

Yodha is about a group of armed forces created by the government for special missions. Arun Katiyal (Sidharth Malhotra) is a part of Yodha, but he does what he wants and never waits for the orders from the higher authority. One day, a mission fails, and Yodha gets closed. Now, Arun is working in the forces for some other department and catches a flight from Delhi to London, but that flight gets hijacked. Many people on the flight are suspected to be terrorists including Arun. So, is Arun a traitor or a saviour? Watch the movie to know that.

The film is written by Sagar Ambre and he has also co-directed it with Pushkar Ojha. It's an engaging film from the first scene itself, and there's not even a single moment where you will get bored.

Yodha starts on a very interesting note and keeps us hooked till the interval, and the interval twist will surely make you keen to watch the second half. In the second half, the movie becomes much better and every 15 minutes there's a twist that will shock you. One of the twists post the interval will surely make you go 'Oh My God!'. The action in the film is also very good, and there are scenes that will keep you on the edge of the seat, and make you eager to know what will happen next.

The dialogues in the film are damn good, and there will be claps and whistles on many dialogues in the theatres. Also, the Shah Rukh Khan references will bring a smile on your face.

Yodha Actors' Performances

Performance wise, Sidharth Malhotra is excellent in the movie. He impressed one and all in Shershaah, and in Yodha, the actor has clearly given one of the best performances of his career. The movie will be a treat for his fans. Raashii Khanna shines in her role and she is just perfect in the movie. While of course everyone after watching the film will praise Sidharth and Raashii, the one who will surprise the audiences is Disha Patani. The actress has clearly given one of the best performances of her career, and this movie will prove to be a turning point for her. Sunny Hinduja as usual impresses us with his performance, and Tanuj Virwani also leaves a very strong mark with his act.

The music in the film is also quite good. The Tiranga song, which comes during the climax, will give you goosebumps.