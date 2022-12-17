Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Daughter Aaradhya's Cute Encounter With A Toddler Will Melt Your Heart; WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with daughter Aaradhya, was recently spotted at a Kabaddi match to support and cheer for her husband Abhishek Bachchan's team in a pro-Kabaddi league. Abhishek and Aishwarya's niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, also joined them to show their support for the team. A few pictures and videos of the three watching the semi-final and cheering surfaced on the internet.

Amidst lending some support to her husband's team, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, for the significant match, Aishwarya and her lovely daughter Aaradhya Bachchan got some time to meet a cute young distraction from all the cheering and stress. In a short video clip that surfaced on social media, the mother-daughter duo is seen spending some time with a cute toddler who is being held by her mother.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted in the corridors of the stadium, where Aishwarya encountered a little baby and kept tapping on the baby's nose and playing with her hands, with a constant smile on her face. Aish and Aradhya were both seen wearing matching Pink Panthers jackets to show their support for Abhishek's Kabaddi team. Both were seen sporting blue jeans and keeping their hair open, while Aradhya had a pink headband matching her father's Kabaddi team's colour.

Watch the video below:-

The actress appeared captivated by the baby's charm and innocence, as the baby in the video extends her hand for a handshake to greet Aishwarya. She then reaches out to the baby and blesses her. Aaradhya, on the other hand, is seen holding her mother's hand and also seems to be delighted with the adorable interaction they had. The video will surely melt your heart!

Celebrating his team's win in the semi-final over the Bengaluru Bulls, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and wrote, "So proud of this team. Finalists! Let's go!! @jaipur_pinkpanthers." His sister Shweta Bachchan rejected saying "Woo woo," while the actor's good friend Farah Khan said, "Congratulations jr", followed by clapping hands emojis. Take a look:-

Speaking of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress recently returned to movies after a gap of four years with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, PS 1, which released in September and went on to become this year's biggest blockbuster. The period film's star cast includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj. She will return for the second instalment as well. Abhishek, on the other hand, was seen in Dasavi, which is streaming on Netflix, and he was also seen in Amazon Prime's web series Breathe: Into The Shadows.