Dhol, Nagara & Flowers! Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Get Grand Welcome As They Return To Mumbai With Nita

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who got engaged on Thursday (December 29), received a grand welcome as they returned to Mumbai along with their family members. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani's younger son and his fiancée were showered with flowers, love and blessings as they arrived at the Kalina private airport in the Maximum City.

The newly engaged couple got a warm welcome as they arrived in style after getting engaged earlier in the day. Radhika and Anant had a traditional roka ceremony at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara in the presence of their family members.

The lovebirds happily posed for the paparazzi as they made a grand entry at the private airport. While the security officials safely escorted them, the shutterbugs and fans clicked their photos on their camera.

What A ROYAL Welcome! Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani beamed with joy as the people showered them with flowers when they returned to bay after their engagement. They waved at their fans and paparazzi when they shouted their names at the airport. The happiness on their faces was easily visible in the video that is going viral on the internet. The security team had to work harder this time as the fans attempted to get closer to the couple. Fans Shower Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant With Love Fans showered the vehicle in which Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were sitting, with flowers. They continue to shower the SUV with flowers, sending their congratulatory messages to Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have not announced their wedding date but there are rumours that they will tie the knot next year. Advertisement Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's PIC From Airport Goes Viral Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's PIC From Airport Goes Viral In a viral photo, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani can be seen dancing to the beats of the dhol at the airport. The duo looked all radiant as they shared a sweet moment with each other after returning from Rajasthan. Earlier this year, Anant Ambani's family hosted Radhika Merchant's Arangetram ceremony in Mumbai. Several prominent personalities attended the ceremony at the Jio World Centre, cheering for Radhika as she performed on stage. Ranbir, SRK, Alia & Others At Antilia Ranbir, SRK, Alia & Others At Antilia Leading Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia to extend their warm wishes to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black kurta and Nehru jacket, Alia Bhatt sported a blue traditional outfit for the celebrations. The new parents looked regal as they made a couple appearance at Ambani's home.

WHAT AMBANI FAMILY SAID IN THEIR STATEMENT?

The Ambani family released a statement, asking their well-wishers to send blessings and wishes to Radhika and Anant as they commence their new journey.

"Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness," the statement read.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to Anant and Radhika.