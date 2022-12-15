BTS Star Jin Sports New Look In Viral PICS From Military Training, ARMY Say 'He Looks Cute As Ever'
Popular BTS star Jin has joined the South Korean military as an active soldier. While this will mean that he will remain absent from work for the next 18 months, the singer is busy enjoying the process of the training. A picture of the oldest member of BTS has been doing the rounds on the internet where he can be sporting a new look.
JIN FINALLY LEAVES FOR MILITARY TRAINING
Our favourite Jin is all set to embark on a different journey as he will be undergoing training at the military training grounds in South Korea. From following required protocols to dressing according to the norms, Jin has been busy actively participating in the training.
Fans couldn't help but gush over his new look after his pictures surfaced in the internet. Jin sported a new look, shaving his head for the military enlistment. He donned a jacket, carrying a stylish bag in hand as he walked with others in the latest photos that captured the attention of the fans.
As his look went viral, ARMY started flooded social media with their wishes for their favourite singer. One user tweeted, "I'm crying, looking at him how cute."
BTS SHARES JIN'S MILITARY ENTRANCE CEREMONY VIDEO
Bangtan TV released a new video from Jin's military entrance ceremonty where other members can be seen caressing his hair and head. Jin has headed to Yeoncheon army post to commence his training as an active duty soldier.
Guess who joined him before he headed for the training? None other than RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V and Suga. It was indeed an emotional moment for the ARMY.
JIN TO STAY AWAY FROM SOCIAL MEDIA
It's sad but true. According to reports, the BTS star will not remain active on social media platforms including Instagram as he will be solely focusing on the training.
As Jin is the eldest member of BTS, it was always expected that he would be the first to enlist in the military. The singer, known for his looks and soulful voice, will stay away from social media for the next 18 months. We are sure his fans will definitely miss his presence. Till then, they can enjoy whatever glimpses they are getting from his training.
What do you have to say about Jin's new look? Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.
