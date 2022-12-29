Aag Macha Di: Internet Sensation Kili Paul, Sister Neema Groove To Viral Mera Dil Pukare Song. Fans Go Gaga

Tanzanian influencer and content creator, Killi Paul amassed a massive global fan base thanks to his viral lip-sync dance videos to popular Bollywood songs.The 27-year-old has over 4.3 million followers on Instagram and is mostly seen making reels with his sister, Neema Paul. He rose to fame online with his lip-smacking video for Shershaah's Bollywood hit song Ratan Lambiyan, and since then there has been no stopping.

Yesterday, Killi Paul and Neema Paul shared a reel on their Instagram, which has caught everyone's attention on the internet now. Both brother and sister are seen dancing to the viral remix song Mera dil yeh pukare, which includes some amazing drum beats. It is the same song that made Pakistani girl Ayesha a viral hit on social media, making everyone wonder where such a gem had been hiding until now.

Ayesha was captured dancing at a wedding event that was extensively liked and watched on the internet. The song was originally sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kili Paul shared the video and captioned it, "This song is so beautiful", with a red heart emoticon.

Dressed in traditional Tanzanian attire, Killi and Neema can be seen gracefully dancing and lip-syncing to the trending song. Meanwhile, Neema is standing behind her brother, playing a bucket with a stick as a drum.

Soon, Instagram users flocked to the comment section to praise the duo's talent and show their love for them. One fan commented, "I love the drums," while another wrote, "We love you so much." One fan's comment read, "Nazar Nah Lage Aap dono ki jodi ki Perfect jodi rehti h aap dono ki Har ek Reel Trending me rehti h jab aap dono saath me hote ho." One said, "Aag Macha di," another one wrote, "Lazawab". One of Killi Paul's fans wrote, "Amazing bro big fan."

Watch video below:-

Killi Paul recently visited India, met several Indian celebrities, and appeared on reality shows like Bigg Boss 16 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Actress Madhuri Dixit was seen shaking her legs and doing the hook step with Kili on the former's hit song Channe ke khet mein from the film Anjaam. Later, he was seen devouring a variety of delectable Indian dishes, including gulab jamun and jalebi.