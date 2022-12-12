Manoj Tiwari Becomes A Father At 51 & Welcomes His Third Daughter; Says ‘Saraswati Ka Aagman Hua Hai’
Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, he has become embraced fatherhood for the third time at the age of 51. The actor turned politician, who married Surabhi Tiwari in 2020, was blessed with a baby girl today. To note, this happens to be the couple's second child. They earlier welcomed a baby girl in 2020. Manoj Tiwari shared the big news with his fans on social media and penned a sweet note to announce the arrival of the little princess.
Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Manoj Tiwari shared a pic of himself with his wife Surabhi from the hospital. This appears to be a post delivery pic and in the caption, the proud father called his little princess 'Saraswati'. He wrote, "बड़े हर्ष के साथ सूचित करना है कि मेरे घर में लक्ष्मी के बाद सरस्वती का आगमन हुआ है..आज घर में प्यारी सी बिटिया पैदा हुई है.. उसपे आप सभी का आशीर्वाद बना रहे.. सुरभि-मनोज तिवारी (I am elated to announce that we arrival of Saraswati at our place after Laxmi. We have been blessed with a baby girl. May your blessings are alway with her. Surabhi-Manoj Tiwari)". Ever since Manoj Tiwari has shared the news, congratulatory messages have been in order for the new parents.
Take a look at Manoj Tiwari's post:
To recall, Manoj had earlier shared the pics from Surabhi's grand baby shower. He even shared a video from Surabhi's godh-bharai wherein she was seen flaunting her baby bump as she posed with daughter Saanvika. Manoj had captioned the post as, "You cannot express some happiness in words, you can only feel it".
For the uninitiated, Surabhi happens to be Manoj's second wife. He was earlier married to Rani Tiwari and the couple also had a daughter named Rhiti. They decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage in 2012 and later Manoj married Surabhi in a private ceremony.
