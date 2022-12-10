YouTuber Armaan Malik Trolled For Announcing Pregnancy Of Both Wives; People Say 'Dono Same Time'

Social media influencer Armaan Malik, who has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, is currently making headlines. For the unversed, he has two wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. Coincidentally, both of them are presently pregnant. Yes, you read that right!

A few days ago, Armaan Malik took to social media and shared the great news with his fans and followers. Taking to Instagram, he posted a set of pictures in which both Payal and Kritika can be seen flaunting their baby bumps in matching outfits.

Armaan is also seen happily posing with them in the pictures. He captioned the post, "My Family (heart emojis)." Take a look at the pictures below:

Armaan, who has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, already has a son named Chirayu with his first wife Payal. You can see him posing with the trio in the first photo.

While the fans of Armaan, Payal, and Kritika have been congratulating them in the comments section, a large number of social media users have been trolling them too. Most of them are surprised about how Payal and Kritika got pregnant at the same time.

Reacting to the photos, an Instagram user wrote, "Bhai ka pyaar (laughing emoji) dono ko bilkul brabar rkha hai."

Another social media user commented, "Ese pics dalta h jese padamshree jitne ka kaam kiya h isne...abbee aabaadi hi bdaayi h duniya me jyada uchal mat."

A third comment read, "Dono same time (laughing emoji)."

Here are the reactions:

For the uninitiated, Armaan first exchanged wedding vows with Payal in 2011 and they soon welcomed their son. Later, in 2018, Armaan got married to Kritika who was Payal's best friend. Ever since then, they have been living together as a family.

