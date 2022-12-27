‘And I Said Yes’ YouTubers Anirudh Sharma & Mrunal Panchal Announce Engagement With Love Filled Pics

Popular YouTubers and social media influencers Anirudh Sharma and Mrunal Panchal, who have been in a steady relationship for years, have finally taken their relationship to the next level. Taking to social media, they've announced their engagement with mushy pictures.

Sharing a few romantic pictures with Anirudh on Instagram, Mrunal revealed that he proposed to her for marriage. She accepted the proposal and is seen flaunting her engagement ring in the photos.

Sharing the amazing news with fans on Instagram, she wrote, "AND I SAID YES!!! I LOVE YOU @anirudhh_sharma with all my heart and you know how much I value you, and I can't wait to spend my life with you, and grow old with you (heart emoji) he made the best proposal I could ever ask for! These few days have been so special! Two families getting together! My precious Ani, you are officially MINE 18.12.2022 #engaged #mrunirudh"

Take a look at the post below:

MRUNAL & ANIRUDH'S FAN FOLLOWING

Fondly named MruNirudh by well-wishes, the much-in-love couple owns a huge fan following on social media. On YouTube, Mrunal and Anirudh have separate channels named Anirudh Sharma (552k subscribers) and Gujju Unicorn (729k subscribers) respectively.

On the other hand, Ani and Mrunu's respective Instagram handles have 1.5 million and 4.4 million followers. Isn't that a huge number?

MRUNAL & ANIRUDH'S LOVE STORY

From noticing each other on Instagram to slipping into one other's DMs, bonding on TikTok, and long distance dating, Anirudh and Mrunals' love story is as millenial as it can get.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay earlier, Mrunal revealed her love story with Anirudh. She said, "When I saw Anirudh's profile, I loved his feed. So after I stalked the hell out of him, I messaged him-or slid into his DMs! He replied instantly & we began chatting. I'd never met him but within an hour of texting, it felt like we'd known each other...since forever? ⁣Soon, we couldn't get through a day without talking to each other."

Back then, he was in Canada while she was in India. However, even after huge distance and time difference, they were meant to be together. Take a look at the Humans Of Bombay post here.

Heartiest congratulations to the lovebirds!